LIVE: At least 18 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP

Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs and also flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places.

Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains.

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.

Showers in Delhi also brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city where the minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.