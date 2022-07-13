LIVE: At least 18 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP
Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs and also flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places.
Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains.
Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.
Showers in Delhi also brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city where the minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 08:40 AM
Heavy rain expected in Delhi, Mumbai; light showers in Bengaluru predicted
The weather department has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Delhi for Wednesday and Thursday.
Bengaluru may see a “generally cloudy sky with light rain” till July 16.
India’s financial capital Mumbai will be on ‘orange’ alert for the next two days as “moderate to heavy rain” is expected till Thursday.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 08:18 AM
Thane, Maharashtra | House on hillock develops crack after soil cave-in; no one hurt
A house on a hillock in Ambika Nagar area of Thane city was damaged after the soil beneath it caved in on Tuesday amid heavy rain, a civic official told news agency PTI.
No was injured in the incident which took place at 4:25pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI. "The structure has developed a crack.
The occupants were rescued and shifted to a safe place. A team comprising fire brigade and RDMC personnel oversaw the relief operation at the site," he added.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 07:44 AM
Maharashtra: Heavy rains affect crops on over 14,000 ha of land in Aurangabad's Vasmat
Inundation caused by heavy rains affected crops on over 14,000 hectares of land in Vasmat tehsil of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
Over 160 animals drowned in floods caused by heavy rains, as per the primary assessment report.
On July 8 at midnight, Kurunda, Girgav, Amba and Babhulgaon (administrative) circles in the Hingoli district received heavy rains, causing flood in the Asana river," the official said.
"Water had entered 1,196 houses, causing damage to household goods," it stated.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 07:38 AM
Maharashtra: SUV swept away from flooded bridge
Three residents of Madhya Pradesh died and as many others are missing after their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was swept away from a flooded bridge in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 07:21 AM
At least 18 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP
At least 18 people, including six children, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while thousands were evacuated and forced to stay in shelter homes amid continued heavy rains in the states on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh- Three children were killed and four others injured after being struck by lightning amid rains in Agar Malwa district.
Gujarat- Heavy downpour covered more areas of the state where six people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 69 since June 1.
Maharashtra- At least nine people, including three children, died in rain-related incidents.