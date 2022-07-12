Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rainfall in parts of Maha; 3 missing in Gadchiroli district

Monsoon LIVE updates: As heavy rainfall continue to wreck havoc in several parts of the country, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days.

In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.

After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.