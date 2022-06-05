Monsoon remains weak over Kerala despite early onset

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala three days before its usual date but its progress is slow in the southern state, the first point of call in the peninsula, statistics show.

The regional meteorological department in Thiruvananthapuram said the deficit is more than 50 per cent compared to the usual rainfall in the first few days of the onset in the state. Some areas in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday recorded a temperature of 32 degress Celsius, quite unusual for the early days of the monsoon season.

Usually, in the first few days of monsoon many areas receive average 6-8 cms of rain but this time the highest rainfall was recorded at 5 cm in Mancopmpu in Alappuzha district on Friday, data shows.

The lifeline of the country, monsoon usually sets in over Kerala on June 1 and surges towards north and north east and drenches the whole country by July 15. Weathermen said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka, westerly winds from the Arabian Sea can trigger widespread rain in the next couple of days. Skymet Weather also said the monsoon is expected to surge in the next few days and moderate to heavy rainfall will be expected between June 7 and 10 in the state.

According to weather experts, the rain pattern in the state is undergoing a sea change over the last few years and it is getting stronger towards the end of the monsoon season, August-September. In 2018, Kerala had witnessed the flood of the century which claimed at least 480 lives. This year the state received unusual pre-monsoon rain about 94 per cent excess rainfall from March 1 to May 18-- the average rainfall was 235 mm but it crossed 460 mm between March and May 18.

Unusual showers caused heavy losses to crops in many areas in May. Farmers who were working hard expecting a good crop after two years of the pandemic were hit badly. Those who cultivated vegetables anticipating good demand were worst hit. Due to heavy rainfall most paddy fields which were ready for reaping were also damaged and banana crops too were destroyed due to strong winds.

Experts said cumulonimbus clouds formed due to warming of the Arabian Sea resulted in high-water holding capacity which triggered erratic heavy downpour. “Rain pattern is undergoing many changes in the era of climatic changes. The Arabian Sea is also warming up at an alarming rate. Unconventional and unseasonal rains are contributions of climate change,” said S Abilash, head of the department of atmospheric sciences at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.