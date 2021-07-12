Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon session of Parliament from July 19-August 13, says LS speaker Om Birla
india news

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 19-August 13, says LS speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who took stock of preparations in Parliament, said there will be 19 days of business.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took stock of preparations on Monday.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday. He said this while taking stock of preparations for the upcoming session.

The timings of the session will be from 11 am to 6 pm for both the Houses, he added.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the session will be held in both the Houses pf Parliament with all necessary protocols and arrangements are being made to accommodate members of Parliament (MPs) on a social distancing basis.

Birla said all members and media will be allowed in accordance with Covid-19 rules. "RTPCR test is not mandatory. We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test," the speaker said.

Earlier, it was reported that the MPs would be able to attend the session without going through an RT-PCR Covid-19 test if they have received even one dose of the vaccine against the virus.

However, those without having received a jab would be made to undergo the compulsory test at a gap not exceeding every two weeks and this would have to be followed not only by MPs, but anybody entering the Parliament premises.

So far, 444 members of the Lok Sabha and 218 members of the Rajya Sabha have reportedly been vaccinated against Covid-19. Some MPs have not been able to take their second jab yet as they were affected by Covid-19, a top functionary told HT. “Another 30 MPs have not sent us any communication. We are trying to contact them to know their vaccination status.”

Parliament sessions have been affected ever since the pandemic hit the country last year forcing early closure of last year’s budget and monsoon sessions and this year’s budget session. The 2020 winter session was skipped completely due to the public health crisis. The high rate of vaccination among the lawmakers and Parliament staff has improved chances of a longer Parliament session and higher productivity. More than 40 bills and five ordinances are pending before Parliament.

Topics
parliament session monsoon session
