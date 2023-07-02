Monsoon session set to begin from July 20

The monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 20 and continue till August 11, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Saturday. The session could start in the old Parliament building, and moved to the new one later. (ANI)

“Monsoon Session, 2023,of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session,” Joshi tweeted.

There are possibilities that this session, too, can turn acrimonious as it comes in the backdrop of the government’s push for a uniform civil code, violence in Manipur, and a renewed unity among opposition parties.

The monsoon session could start in the old building but later move to the new building,officials familiar with the matter said. The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

“The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings,” Joshi said in another tweet.

During the session, the government’s priority will remain on the bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The ordinance was promulgated to nullify the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over “services” matter.

The initial proposal was to start the session from July 17, political functionaries said, declining to be named. The top brass of the government, however, took a call to start the session on July 10.

The previous session, the last full budget session of this government before going to the poll in 2024, was nearly washed out. In the first part of the budget session, the Rajya Sabha’s productivity stood at 56.3% but plummeted to 6.4% in the second half. Similarly, the Lok Sabha clocked 83.8% productivity in the first half and 5.23% in the second half.

As on date, 38 draft legislations are pending before Parliament after just one bill was passed in the budget session.

Among the bills pending before Parliament are the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

