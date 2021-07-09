Monsoon starts reviving, onset likely over Delhi tomorrow

Monsoon has started reviving gradually after a “break” monsoon period of ten days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moist easterly monsoon winds from Bay of Bengal have started to establish over eastern India. These winds are likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10.

Accordingly, southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.

A low pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11.

Under the influence of these conditions, scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over northwest India from July 9 onwards and isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad , Punjab on July 11 and 12; Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh during July 8 to 12; Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 12.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on July 11 and 12. Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha) during the next five days.

Due to strengthening of monsoon winds over Arabian Sea and likely formation of a low pressure area over westcentral, and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 11, enhanced rainfall activity very likely along the west and east coasts likely to continue during the next five days.