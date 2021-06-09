Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai today: IMD

A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy rainfall is very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from June 10
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 9. (Satish Bate/HT photo)

Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai today; and into Telangana; Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

KS Hosalikar, scientist, IMD Pune tweeted that monsoon onset is likely over Mumbai today. A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around June 11. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy rainfall is very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from June 10 onwards. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha from June 10 to 12; Gangetic West Bengal on June 10; Chhattisgarh on June 11 and 12 and Vidarbha on the 12th. Isolated extremely heavy falls (over 20 cm) are also very likely over Odisha on June 11 and 12.

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast; enhanced rainfall activity is likely along the west coast, including Maharashtra and Telangana, from June 11 onwards. Due to strengthening of southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast and the adjoining east India; a cyclonic circulation over central Assam and its neighbourhood and a trough (area of low pressure) from sub Himalayan West Bengal to south Chhattisgarh, fairly widespread rainfall activity is very likely over northeastern states during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 9; Assam & Meghalaya from June 8 to 10. Dust raising strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India till June 10.

