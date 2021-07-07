Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon to begin reviving from July 8, will reach Delhi by Saturday: IMD

The monsoon has not advanced further since June 19, after a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of the previous month.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Monsoon clouds hover in the sky above the Raisina Hill during rains in New Delhi last year. (File photo)

After a brief break amid heatwave conditions, the southwest monsoon is again set to enter an active phase from June 8, as per the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said that the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month.

The monsoon has not advanced further since June 19, after a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of the previous month. Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan have been facing scorching Sun as heat wave conditions prevailed.

As per the IMD forecast, the process will begin from the southwest over the south peninsula including the west coast and adjoining east-central India from July 8.

By July 11, a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11, the weather department also said in the forecast.

The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal is likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. "Accordingly, the southwest monsoon (is) likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July," the IMD said.

"This is very likely to cause increased rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10,” the IMD also said.

The Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD said.

