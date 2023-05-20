Monsoon updates: Rainfall likely to bring relief for almost entire country

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall between the range of light and heavy in almost the entire country during the coming days. In its latest notification, the weather department said the advancement of southwest monsoon in some parts of Bay of Bengal created favourable conditions for widespread rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderated rainfall, along with thunderstorms.(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, heatwave conditions could also be seen over isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow, and over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand tomorrow and the day after. Hot and discomfort weather is also likely over Konkan region in next four days and over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh today.

According to IMD, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over most parts of south India in next four days. Similarly, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on May 22 and 23. Similar conditions will also be seen over Chhattisgarh in next four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today and on May 23. Similar condition has also been predicted for Assam and Meghalaya for May 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON