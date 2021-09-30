Monsoon likely to begin withdrawal from some parts of NW India from Oct 6: IMD

Monsoon is likely to begin withdrawal from some parts of northwest India from October 6, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal date for the commencement of monsoon withdrawal is September 17. Last year, the monsoon started withdrawing from western parts of northwest India on September 28.

Widespread and heavy rain continues in different parts of the country. In aggregate, monsoon rain has amounted to 99% of the long period average as of Wednesday, making it a “normal” monsoon year.

“With the westward movement of the depression over northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast, Numerical Weather Prediction Model’s consensus indicates the establishment of westerly and north-westerly winds at lower and middle tropospheric levels over northwest India and development of lower-level anti-cyclonic circulation over the region from October 5,” IMD said in a statement on Thursday.

Under its influence, drastic reduction in moisture and absence of rainfall over extreme north-western parts of India is very likely. Thus, conditions are very likely to be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of south-west monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around October 6.

The depression over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kutch separately moved nearly westwards about 60 km west-northwest of Dwarka (Gujarat). It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a deep depression over northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat coast during the next 12 hours. Then, it is very likely to move further west-north-westwards and intensify into cyclonic storm Shaheen during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards close to Pakistan, moving away from the Indian coast, IMD said.