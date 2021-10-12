Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monsoon withdraws from several Odisha districts
india news

Monsoon withdraws from several Odisha districts

The MeT said no rainfall is likely till 8.30 am on October 15.(PTI file photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:28 PM IST
PTI |

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from almost two-thirds of Odisha, the Meteorological Centre here said Tuesday.

The monsoon has completely withdrawn from 11 districts, most parts of two districts and some parts of six districts. The coastal state has a total of 30 districts. It has withdrawn from Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Boudh, Kalahandi, and Nawarangpur districts, the weatherman said. It has also pulled out from most parts of Angul and Kandhamal districts along with some parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation persists over the North Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 48 hours.

It is likely to reach south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 24 hours, it said.

The MeT said no rainfall is likely till 8.30 am on October 15. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar from 8.30 am on October 15 to 8.30 am on October 16, it said.

