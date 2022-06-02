Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi not cooperating; new names of gangsters emerge

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is being interrogated by Delhi Police's special cell in connection with the brutal killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has not cooperated with the police in the investigation so far. During interrogation with the police, Lawrence said he had nothing to do with Moose Wala's murder. He also dissociated himself from Canada-based Goldy Brar's social media post where Goldy claimed responsibility for the murder. Also Read: On Moose Wala death, Congress leader slams AAP: 'No minister, MP visited house'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the latest updates on the investigation into Moose Wala's murder

1. So far, one arrest has been made in the Moose Wala murder case from Uttarakhand, Manpreet Singh has been sent to five-day police custody. Singh has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants.

2. The Punjab Police have reconstituted the special investigation team to expedite the investigation.

3. Punjab's senior superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the police have got important leads like the route the criminals took, from where they came, how they conducted a recce and his they escaped.

4. Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking necessary security as he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. In the petition, Lawrence Bishnoi said he had been falsely named in the FIR without any tangible evidence. His lawyer said Bishnoi has no access to social media platforms or any communication device.

6. The names of other gangsters have started emerging in connection with the case as on social media they are talking about taking revenge for the murder of their 'brother' Sidhu Moose Wala.

7. Gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuria and others associated with them as well as other gangs lodged in Delhi jails, have started posting on social media. Bawana and his associate gangs in their social media post have blamed another singer from Punjab named Mankeerat for the murder of Moose Wala.

8. Lawrence and Goldy Brar use new shooters every time to make it difficult for the police to reach them, Delhi Police sources told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. The relationship between these gangsters goes back decades and it all started at Punjab University.

10. Music industry is also at the centre of the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, cops suspect. In his purported social media post, Goldy Brar called Moose Wala's death an act of revenge for the murder of Vicky Muthikheda. Vicky used to invest money on new artists who want to make their career in the singing profession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail