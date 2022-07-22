Moosewala murder: Day after encounter, police search for car that dropped accused to spot

A day after two men linked to the gangland-style killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down in an exchange of fire, Punjab Police have launched a search for the vehicle that dropped the duo off at the encounter site, officials said on Thursday.

Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kusa, who are believed to be close associates of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, were killed after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

Police said the two men allegedly shot at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle on May 29, a day after the singer’s security cover was pruned by the state government. The duo were allegedly in a car that was trailing Moosewala’s vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district but switched to another stolen vehicle that was later found abandoned in Moga district, they said.

On Wednesday, eyewitnesses reported a Mahindra Thar and Toyota Corolla approaching the abandoned house before the encounter and Jagroop and Manpreet stepping out to enter the house.

“We have come to know that the accused (Jagroop and Manpreet) were dropped at the encounter site by a car. Our teams are working to trace the vehicle,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), investigation, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

The two gangsters were reportedly in contact with some people in the border area, officials familiar with the matter said.

“We are to get details on why and how the accused had managed to enter the abandoned house,” a senior officer of Amritsar police said, seeking anonymity.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts from Mohali, who arrived at the encounter site on Wednesday, continued their examination on Thursday.

“The forensic team has recovered 31 live rounds of AK-47 rifles from the house. A US-made pistol was also recovered,” said DCP Bhullar, adding that the forensic examination of the site could continue for two more days.

A broken mobile phone was also recovered from the spot, the senior officer cited above said. “It has been sent for forensic examination. Its records will help us find who all were in contact with the accused,” the officer added.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, visited Amritsar civil hospital to identify the bodies of the accused.

“Punjab Police have done a good job and such actions should continue. This is just the start. It is a long battle. With the killing of these two persons, my son will not return,” he said after identifying the bodies.