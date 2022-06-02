Moosewala murder: Police look to quiz Bishnoi, SIT revamped

A special investigation team (SIT) of Mansa police, probing the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, is preparing to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi for questioning in the case, officials said.

Bishnoi, who is the prime suspect in the murder case, was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with a case of arms act registered against him and his accomplices in the capital last year.

Briefing reporters, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said Punjab police have got important leads in Moosewala’s murder case and they are working on it.

“The SIT has traced the route used by the accused to escape. Some important clues were found on the abandoned vehicles used in the crime. Based on the leads during the investigation, police have arrested one person and brought two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Bathinda and Ferozepur jails on production warrants. Bishnoi’s involvement is to be probed. We are sure that they have strong information regarding the case,” Toora said.

“Since Bishnoi is in the custody of Delhi Police, as per law, we cannot seek his remand right now. The SIT will make him join the investigation after that following which his role will be probed. We are preparing to move the local court to seek his remand,” he added.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday. Hours after the incident, Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra said the killing was a result of gang rivalry and that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar appeared to be involved in the crime.

On Tuesday, the special cell of Delhi Police had obtained five-day custody of the gangster from a Delhi court in the arms act case. During his custody, Bishnoi’s role in the murder of Moosewala will also be probed, a senior Delhi Police officer had earlier said.

Hours later, the gangster moved Delhi high court for blocking custody to Punjab Police, claiming fear for his life. However, he withdrew his plea on Wednesday and decided to file the same before Punjab and Haryana high court.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Wednesday reconstituted its SIT under the supervision of additional directorate general of police (ADGP) of Anti-Gangster Task Force, Parmod Ban.

According to an order issued by DGP Bhawra, the new SIT will be headed by inspector general of police PAP Jaskaran Singh and will comprise of six members, including assistant inspector general (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Gaurav Toora.

The SIT was earlier headed by Mansa SP (investigation) Dharamveer Singh, and comprised Bathinda DSP (investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and Mansa central intelligence agency (CIA incharge Prithipal Singh.

A member of the SIT, who did not wish to be named, said the SIT was reconstituted sensing involvement of inter-state gangs and possibility of weapons smuggled from Pakistan.

Since the police probe has so far hinted at the possible use of a Russian Assault Rifle AN-94 in the attack, senior intelligence officials are not ruling out the possibility of the arrival of the assault rifle via smuggling from Pakistan.

“The assault from this rifle can sneak through the glass of the bullet proof vehicle as well which reflects that the plan was to attack the singer even if he came in a bullet proof car,” the SIT member said.