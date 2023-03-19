Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges ‘attempt to disrupt’ his son's death anniversary, appeals fans to gather peacefully

Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala appealed to fans to peacefully assemble in numbers in Punjab's Mansa to mark the singer's first death anniversary which is scheduled for today and ‘chalk out next plan’ to seek justice for Moosewala. He also alleged that there was an attempt to prevent Moosewala's fans to attend the 'barsi' event in large numbers amid the Punjab Police's ongoing crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. The profile photo of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on social media. The father has shared a picture with his son along with the #Justiceforsidhumoosewala. (Instagram)

"We know there is an attempt to disrupt it. But I appeal to my sons fans and supporters to arrive peacefully at the venue in big numbers,’’ Balkaur Singh said in a video message in Punjabi.

According to Indian Express, Singh alleged that the TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi ahead of his son's death anniversary is a ‘planned conspiracy to tarnish Moosewala’s image'.

“A criminal sitting inside a jail is calling himself a nationalist and talking of eliminating drugs. What can be a bigger irony than this. It was all done days ahead of our programme to tarnish my son’s image and by trying to link him with gangsters,” he said.

The 28-year-old singer was shot dead on March 29 last year near his hometown in Mansa district. The police have live his murder to Bishnoi's Canada-based associate Goldy Brar. However, Moosewala's parents have alleged the AAP government of leaking his security cover details on social media and have been demanding the arrest of ‘actual masterminds’. They have recently protested outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding a CBI probe into their son’s death.

