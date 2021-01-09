Moradabad teen out of danger, police frame rape charges after row

A 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by her neighbour and thrown off a terrace for resisting in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district is “out of danger”, police officials said on Friday, adding that the charges of rape were added to the complaint after the woman recorded her statement.

According to officials, the incident took place late on January 5, under Dilari police station limits, when the woman’s neighbour entered the woman’s house through the terrace and allegedly raped her at gunpoint. When the woman sought to raise an alarm, the accused allegedly pushed her off the terrace, officials said.

The woman has suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital in Moradabad, said Dilari circle officer Anoop Singh.

The woman’s family members, who rushed her to a hospital, have alleged that the police only included the charges of outraging modesty, trespass and causing hurt in the First Information Report lodged on the day of the incident.

Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.

The SSP said the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate on January 5, in which she accused her neighbour of raping her. Accordingly, the rape charge was added in the FIR, the accused arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody, Choudhury added.

Denying the allegations of the woman’s family that the police did not add the rape charge, Singh said the rape charge was added after the victim made her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The woman has been shifted to Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital in Moradabad where she has been medically examined, he said. She is out of danger now, he added.