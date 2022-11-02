Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morbi tragedy: 4 of 9 accused remanded in 5-day police custody

Published on Nov 02, 2022 08:43 AM IST

Constructed in 1879, the 233-metre suspension bridge over the Machchu river crumbled on Sunday evening four days after it was reopened following renovation

Rescuers in boats search the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent

A local court on Tuesday remanded in five-day police custody four of the nine accused arrested in connection with the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi that left 135 people dead.

Government prosecutor H S Panchal sought a 10-day remand saying the cables of the bridge were intact. He added they were not changed but the flooring was changed with four-layer aluminum sheets and it could have led to the collapse.

But chief judicial magistrate M J Khan granted the remand till November 5.

Constructed in 1879, the 233-metre suspension bridge over the Machchu river crumbled on Sunday evening four days after it was reopened following renovation.

The government has constituted a special investigation team as questions remained whether too many people were allowed to climb onto the bridge and whether authorities ensured adequate safety certification.

Police have registered a first information report for culpable homicide and negligence. Two managers of the Oreva Group, which renovated the bridge, were among those arrested.

