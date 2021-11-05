More pilgrims to visit Char Dham shrines in 10 yrs than over last century: Modi

More pilgrims will visit the Char Dham shrines over the next decade than those who visited them over the last century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during his visit to the Kedarnath temple, citing the speed with which infrastructure was being developed in Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I can confidently assure you this,” Modi told a gathering at the temple, where he performed Rudrabhishek puja before unveiling a 12 feet and 35-tonne statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. Modi also inaugurated reconstruction and development works worth ₹225 crores in the poll-bound state.

It was Modi’s fifth visit to Kedarnath after becoming the Prime Minister and the first of his second term.

Watch: What PM Modi’s ‘inner voice’ told him after 2013 U’khand floods

Modi praised chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and added the way the state government was working for the development; the third decade of the ongoing century will be of Uttarakhand. “It will attain more heights...”

Modi spoke about new facilities at Kedarnath and added they will make the Char Dham Yatra to four Hindu temples easier for the pilgrims. “The protection wall constructed near the Mandakini river will prevent a 2013 like tragedy (floods) and will make the yatra secure. Also, the lodging facilities developed for the pilgrims will also provide more comfort to the pilgrims. Not only this, the permanent accommodation constructed for the priests of the temple solve their problems in the bone-chilling cold.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi referred to the damage caused to the temple by the 2013 floods and added he always believed Kedarnath will once again rise in all its glory. “The damage caused during the tragedy was unimaginable. I was then the chief minister of Gujarat...came here after the tragedy and witnessed the pain of people.” Modi said people were then asking whether Kedarnath will be able to rise again. He added he had a firm belief in Lord Shiva that his temple will once again rise. “I am fortunate that the land which raised me when I was nothing has now given me the opportunity to serve it with the reconstruction works which are being done with the blessings of Lord Kedarnath.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi asked people to visit sacred places and those related to the freedom struggle. “We are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (marking 75 years of independence) in which people are encouraged to visit the historical places related to the country’s independence. But I want to urge them to visit sacred places like Kedarnath to make the new generation aware of the centuries-old ancient and glorious spiritual and cultural heritage of India,” he said.

Modi spoke about Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s contribution to spiritual enlightenment. “When the country was losing its unity, Adi Guru Shankracharya, at a young age, visited various parts of the country along with his pupils to spread spiritual enlightenment and unify the country religiously. His principles have become relevant in today’s age.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shankracharya, an 8th-century spiritual leader and philosopher, consolidated the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta and set up four monastic institutions.

Modi said India is getting back its lost spiritual glory with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and development works in Kashi Vishwanath.

“Not only this, significant works are being done at Kushinagar, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and other significant and sacred Buddhist places to create a Buddhist pilgrimage circuit. Once completed, it will help in attracting thousands of Buddhist pilgrims and spiritual leaders.”

Modi commended the Uttarakhand government over the Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

Dhami thanked Modi for the reconstruction and development works at Kedarnath and the three other Char Dham shrines--Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. “Under his leadership, reconstruction and development work worth ₹225 crores have been completed under the first phase in Kedarnath while those worth ₹185 crores would soon be completed under the second phase.” He added ₹ ₹245 crores have been approved for the development works in Badrinath temple and hundreds of crores more for Gangotri and Yamunotri shines. Dhami thanked Modi for his “special love for Uttarakhand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}