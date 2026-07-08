More rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert

More rain and thunderstorms were expected in Delhi on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert, indicating potential weather-related disruptions, even as the maximum temperature was likely to remain between 32°C and 34°C.

The IMD said very light to light, moderate rain, and thunderstorms were likely during Wednesday forenoon. (HT PHOTO)

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The maximum temperature was expected to rise to 38°C by Saturday and remain in that range until Tuesday. On Monday, the mercury rose to 38.6°C, the highest in July in two years, since 39.3°C on July 30, 2024. Tuesday’s minimum temperature of 30°C was the highest in July in two years, since 30.4°C on July 31, 2024.

The IMD said parts of Delhi received light rain late on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. From 11:30pm (Tuesday) to 8:30pm (Wednesday), Mayur Vihar recorded 4mm of rainfall, Jafarpur 2.5mm, Pusa 2mm, Chattarpur 1.5mm, and Palam 1.3mm. Safdarjung, the city’s base station for weather, and Pitampura recorded 1mm of rainfall during the same period.

The IMD said very light to light, moderate rain, and thunderstorms were likely during Wednesday forenoon. Another spell is expected towards the afternoon or evening. A third spell of very light to light rain was likely on Wednesday night.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Thursday, and very light to light rain on Friday and Saturday. It issued a yellow alert for all of Delhi at 9:45am on Wednesday, indicating light to moderate rain and 30-40kmph gusty winds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Thursday, and very light to light rain on Friday and Saturday. It issued a yellow alert for all of Delhi at 9:45am on Wednesday, indicating light to moderate rain and 30-40kmph gusty winds. {{/usCountry}}

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A low-pressure system and a western disturbance triggered the season’s first spell of heavy rainfall in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday, flooding parts of the Capital and Gurugram and gridlocking the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

In an advisory issued around 10pm, the Gurugram Police urged companies to allow employees to work from home amid adverse weather. Earlier, a road caved in and disrupted traffic in Gurugram. Heavy traffic was reported on roads connecting Delhi and Noida even as the rain brought relief from above-normal temperatures.