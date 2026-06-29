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More than 150 MDMK leaders join DMK, a day after party snapped ties

Over 150 members from Vaiko's MDMK joined the DMK, strengthening its presence in multiple districts, following MDMK's exit from the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 04:38 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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CHENNAI:

More than 150 MDMK leaders join DMK, a day after party snapped ties

More than 150 cadres of Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party chief M K Stalin on Sunday.

The development comes a day after the MDMK ended its long association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance alliance on Saturday.

The MDMK functionaries hail from various districts, including Sivaganga, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar and Tirupur districts strengthening the foothold of the DMK in these regions.

The workers were inducted into DMK at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, a party release said on Sunday.

Some of the key cadres who joined the DMK include Sivaganga district secretary Se Sevanthiyappan, Tiruvallur district secretary T R R Senguttuvan, MDMK propaganda secretary Azhagusundaram, Virudhunagar district secretary RMS Sekhar, MDMK state deputy secretary (election works) ‘Thanjavur’ Viduthalaivendhan, T R R Mathiyazhagan who was former member of the MDMK’s general council.

 
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