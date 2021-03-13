Home / India News / More than 2.91 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses administered till day 57
More than 2.91 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses administered till day 57

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, more than seven million healthcare workers have got their first jab, more than four million of health care workers have got the second dose.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:12 PM IST
A day before, India recorded a significant milestone as for the first time administering more than two million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day.(HT PHOTO)

India on Saturday crossed the landmark of administering over 2.91 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, as per the provisional report of the Union health ministry. On day 57 of the world's largest vaccination drive, 974,090 vaccine doses were administered out of which 805,014 beneficiaries received their first dose and 169,076 healthcare workers and frontline workers received their second dose of the shot.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, more than seven million healthcare workers have got their first jab, more than four million of health care workers have got the second dose.

The vaccination for senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in India began on March 1 and since then more than 7.8 million people above the age of 60 and over 1.3 million people aged between 45-59 years have received their first doses.

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday also joined the list as she got her first jab of the Covid-19 vaccination and appealed to the Centre and state government to provide free vaccines to the poor.

A day before, India recorded a significant milestone as for the first time administering more than two million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day. Out of these two million doses, Uttar Pradesh administered 3.3 lakh doses, which was the highest.

The country has been witnessing a spike in the daily coronavirus cases since February. The active Covid-19 caseload has increased to over 2 lakh as India registered more than 24,000 fresh cases on Saturday.

