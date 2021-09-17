Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

More youngsters chasing passions over stable jobs: Survey

Seventy per cent of those interviewed said "side-hustles" or moonlighting are the real shot to fame and 69 per cent said they would want to earn from their hobbies.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The importance of money seems to have grown during the pandemic, with 46 per cent of the respondents saying they would focus on getting rich, the MTV survey report said. (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

A greater number of youth now believe in following their passions instead of chasing a stable job, according to a survey.

However, over two-thirds of those in the 15-25 years age group want to earn from their passions, a survey of over 23,000 such youngsters done by MTV has said.

The survey showed that 21 per cent of the 'Gen Z' feel it is the most important thing in life to follow their passions instead of having a stable job, which is a massive increase from nine per cent in 2016, the survey said.

Seventy per cent of those interviewed said "side-hustles" or moonlighting are the real shot to fame and 69 per cent said they would want to earn from their hobbies.

The importance of money seems to have grown during the pandemic, with 46 per cent of the respondents saying they would focus on getting rich as against 21 per cent in 2019, the report said.

It added that nearly three-fourths of the youth are confident that there are untapped areas where they can make money.

When it comes to matters of heart and fidelity, the survey showed that half of the respondents flirted outside of their relationships during the lockdown period.

The number of those not believing in marriage is also inching up, with 10 per cent now questioning nuptials as against 8 per cent two years ago, it said.

There is a greater propensity to watch shows to escape from the reality, it said adding that watching the content makes a majority feel free.

