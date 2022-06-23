Morning brief | 46% children suffer from long-Covid post infection - Lancet study

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

46% children suffer from long-Covid post infection, says Lancet study

Up to 46% children who contract Covid-19 can, like adults, suffer from so-called long-Covid for at least two months after the infection, according to the largest study of long-Covid symptoms in children aged 0-14 years published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health on Wednesday. Read more

In UK, concern over 2 Omicron variants, new wave amid surge in cases

Scientists in Britain have warned of another fresh Covid wave as the United Kingdom logged over 15,800 new cases on Tuesday. Last week, British health officials also expressed concerns that there were “early signs the country could be at the start of a new wave of infections driven by Omicron variants,” news agency AP reported Tuesday. Read more

Priyanka Chopra talks about being an immigrant in US as she launches homeware line: 'I left my roots behind'. Watch

After starting an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York, Priyanka Chopra has now launched a homeware line named Sona Home in the city. Read more

'If you can't perform, don't expect people to stay quiet': Kapil Dev 'pained' by 'big player' Virat Kohli's poor form

Kapil mentioned that he is pained to see a player of Kohli's class go this long without a century. The last time Kohli scored an international century was in November of 2019 – more than two years ago and of late, his form with the bat has been dodgy as well. Read more

Myths surrounding salt being bad, less consumption of salt helps in weight loss

Is salt is an unnecessary ingredient in the diet? Going low on salt can help lose weight? Can we do without any salt in our diet? Nutritionists bust myths surrounding salt and differentiate health facts from fiction. Read more

Then vs now: Dad's pics from his own and son's graduation are all heart

The dad shared pictures from his graduation and that of his son on Reddit. Take a look at this heart-warming post. Read more

