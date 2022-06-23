Priyanka Chopra talks about being an immigrant in US as she launches homeware line: 'I left my roots behind'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra spoke about being an immigrant in the United States and leaving her roots behind as she launched a new homeware line, named Sona Home. The actor said that she tried to bring a piece of her Indian heritage to the homes in the US with Sona Home. She also spoke about how it was challenging for her to make a second home for herself in the United States after she moved there for work, and later married singer-actor Nick Jonas. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account vanishes and returns after her team contacts platform 'to restore it ASAP'

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to make the announcement. In a video, she showed off the pieces from her homeware line with Sona Home co-founder Maneesh Goyal. Talking about her new venture, the actor said, "The thing about our culture in India is family, is community, is bringing people together, and that's what the ethos of Sona Home to me is."

Maneesh added to this, "We want it to be like it's so fun, if we're having takeout or a fabulous party. Whatever we might be doing together with our friends or family, we just want it to be rooted in culture and home, and a sense of like there's no place else I want to be."

Priyanka continued, "That's what Sona Home is rooted in. It's rooted in creating a home out of a house. It's created in helping family and friends come together and build community. And that's like to me, is so important as an immigrant, who has moved from India. I left my roots behind, but I found you and my friends here and family here. You guys here are the family I've chosen and this is my adoptive country. And to be able to bring the heritage of where I grew up in and put it into homes across the country in America."

She also spoke about moving to America in the video's caption, which read, "I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to Sona Home. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought." She also shared pictures of the pieces in her homeware line in another post.

Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She also has Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Bollywood in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

