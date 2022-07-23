Morning brief: 6 dead after truck mows down Kanwariyas in UP's Hathras, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

6 dead after truck mows down Kanwariyas in UP's Hathras

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Six kanwariyas returning from Haridwar were mowed down by a speeding truck in Hathras district on early Saturday morning. While five of them died on the spot, one succumbed to the injuries during treatment. Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, said that the devotees from Gwalior were returning from Haridwar when a truck ran over them at around 2.15am. Read more…

'Got a call from Uddhav when Eknath received Naxal threat': Shinde loyalist

Two legislators of the Eknath Shinde camp have alleged that former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had denied Z plus security cover to Eknath Shinde when Shinde received a threat from Naxals. The allegation has been refuted by Congress's Satej Patil who was the minister of state home (urban) in the Thackeray government. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'You don't want to do that. Dhawan is probably going to teach him today...': Agarkar criticises India star after 1st ODI

Indian opener Shubman Gill had made a strong start to his innings as he made a return to the ODI XI after over 16 months in the first match of the series against West Indies on Friday. The youngster exhibited confidence with his stroke-playing and looked set for a three-figure mark in the innings, but endured an unfortunate dismissal that cut-short his innings on 64. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Parineeti Chopra and Malti Marie; thanks Nick Jonas for ‘most memorable birthday'

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 with her nearest and dearest in Cabo, Mexico. On Saturday, the actor gave a glimpse of the ‘most incredible celebrations’ for her milestone birthday that were ‘planned and executed to perfection’ by singer-actor Nick Jonas. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tips to take care of your heart in monsoon

Your heart being one of the most important organs of your body requires special care in every season and monsoon is no exception. The rainy season brings its own set of problems along with it and there is a steep rise in bacterial, viral and fungal infections due to humid weather. Read more…