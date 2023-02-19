Home / India News / Morning brief: Accused claims Haryana Police refused to take Nasir, Junaid's custody, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Accused claims Haryana Police refused to take Nasir, Junaid's custody, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The charred bodies of two Muslim men were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday. (ANI File Photo)
The charred bodies of two Muslim men were found inside a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday. (ANI File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Haryana Police refused to take Nasir, Junaid's custody: Accused's shocking claim

Rinku Saini, who was arrested by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two Muslim men Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, has reportedly confessed to the investigators that they were taken to the Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, but the cops there refused to take their custody as their condition was serious after being badly beaten up. Read more

RJD MLA dares Nitish: ‘Choose any constituency’; BJP says ‘CM looking helpless’

RJD MLA Sudhaker Singh on Saturday challenged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to contest from any constituency, claiming that the veteran JD(U) leader has “lost trust of the people.” Read more

Uddhav slams ECI, urges people to teach the ‘thieves’ a lesson

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came down on the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling it a slave of BJP-led Central government, and appealed to people to teach in the coming elections a lesson to the ‘thieves’ who stole the party name and symbol. Read more

'His inclusion shakes belief in justice': Venkatesh Prasad lambasts Rahul Dravid, selectors in fiery rant

A week after his array of tweets aimed at BCCI's selection committee and the Indian team management, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday retweeted his old post as he launched an attack on head coach Rahul Dravid and the selectors, once again, for Team India's selection in Test cricket over the last couple of years. Read more

Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti's face on Instagram as well, cuddles with her in bed

At that recent Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face was finally revealed to the world. Read more

Rashmika Mandanna's cropped sweater, distressed denims is a must-have

Rashmika Mandanna is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
