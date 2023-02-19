'His inclusion shakes belief in justice': Venkatesh Prasad lambasts Rahul Dravid, selectors in fiery rant

A week after his array of tweets aimed at BCCI's selection committee and the Indian team management, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday retweeted his old post as he launched an attack on head coach Rahul Dravid and the selectors, once again, for Team India's selection in Test cricket over the last couple of years. Prasad's tweet came during Day 2's proceedings in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in New Delhi.

Prasad once again questioned the selection of opener KL Rahul after he was dismissed for just 17 runs at the start of the second morning. The dismissal continued Rahul's torrid time in Test cricket where he averages only 26.36 in 47 innings since 2018 with three centuries, during which his only standout campaign was in the 2021 tour of England. In the 10 innings since start of last year, Rahul managed 174 runs at 17.40 with one half-century score.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad blasted Indian team management for backing Rahul despite his low average. He opined that India's act has resulted in denying talented batters from domestic cricket to break into the national side.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11. Shikhar had a test avg of 40+ , Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Subhman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait.. Many domestic performances constantly ignored,” he wrote.

The former cricketer did not mince words in adding that he doesn't consider Rahul even among the top-10 openers in the country at the moment as he continued criticising the BCCI saying that his inclusion raises question on the entire selection process.

“His inclusion shakes belief in Justice. SS Das had great potential, so did S Ramesh,both avgd 38+but did not get beyond 23 test matches. Rahul’s consistent inclusion gives an impression of lack of batting talent in India which isn’t true. Last 5 years his avg is below 27 in 47 inn. As per me ,he is currently not amongst the current 10 best opener’s in India but is being given endless chances. Guys like Kuldeep Yadav put in man of the match performances and next game are dropped with theories like Horses for courses. In any course ,KL is not a horse. Sad,” he

With Australia taking a lead in the second Test, Rahul is guaranteed another opportunity to redeem himself before the captain and the coach goes with an in-form Shubman Gill for the next match.

