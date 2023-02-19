Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti's face on Instagram as well, cuddles with her in bed

At that recent Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face was finally revealed to the world. However, even after that, Priyanka and Nick did not share Malti's face on their Instagram posts. But all that has changed now. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is adorable, fans are overjoyed to see her face for the first time. See pics)

On Sunday morning, Priyanka Chopra finally shared a picture showing Malti's face on Instagram. She held her close and clicked a selfie from top, showing Malti's cute face and pink onesie. In a second picture she seemed to be in bed with a shirtless Nick, holding Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand.

She captioned her posts, “Days like this.” The post got her a lot of comments from her fans. “Those are the most precious days. Do enjoy,” wrote a fan. “So beautiful!! Heartwarming,” commented another. “Aww nicks favorite ladies looking beautiful as always,” read another comment.

A day after Valentine's Day, Priyanka shared pictures with Nick and Malti. The picture shows Priyanka posing for a selfie with Nick. The next picture shows Priyanka holding Malti in her arms, enjoying a lake view. The images were accompanied by a little note which read, "My forever valentines...happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones." Priyanka also shared a small video on her Instagram Stories. "Each day is Valentine's with my Nick Jonas," she wrote along with the clip.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as Love Again and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors soon.

