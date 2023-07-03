Morning brief: After heavy rain, six-foot hole in Joshimath field sparks fresh fears; and all the latest news

6-ft hole in a Joshimath field sparks fresh fears

A 6-ft deep hole has appeared in a field in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, according to an eyewitness, sparking fresh fears of geological instability due to the monsoon rains in the pilgrim gateway town where hundreds of families had to be evacuated to safer locations in January after several houses developed dangerous cracks. Read Here.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set to make long-awaited trip to China this week

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday as part of an ongoing Biden administration effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a senior Treasury official said Sunday. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economic decoupling from China “disastrous,” has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. Read Here.

NCP crisis: What are the cases against MLAs inducted into Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra

The Opposition has claimed that nine Nationalist Congress Party legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government succumbing to the pressure of central probe agencies. In a surprise development in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. Read Here.

'Is it just for Indians?': Gambhir lashes out at 'sledgers' for 'spirit of the game' logic after Bairstow controversy

Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test has raised temperatures all around. Bairstow was run out by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey after he felt the ball was dead but in reality, wasn't. As he wandered outside the crease after letting the ball go thinking it was the end of the over, an alert Carey threw the ball back on to the stumps to inflict a run out. It was very well withing the rules and although Bairstow was given out, it led to the whole 'spirit of the game' debate with many questioning Australia's tactics and getting a wicket in the manner that they did. Read Here.

How your partner's mental health impacts your relationship and ways to support them

A healthy and fulfilling romantic relationship thrives when both partners provide each other with support, understanding, and empathy. In a world where mental health is increasingly recognized as a vital aspect of overall well-being, acknowledging its impact on our relationships is of utmost importance. Whether it be the radiant joy of witnessing your partner's resilience or the weight of supporting them through their darkest moments, the emotional landscape of your partner has the power to shape your own mental and emotional state. When your loved one is facing mental health challenges, it can deeply affect not only their well-being but also the overall health of your relationship. Read Here.

Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her 'mornings' in LA, poses with husband Gene Goodenough as their twins make cameo in pic

Actor Preity Zinta gave a glimpse of her family's day out in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Preity posted a selfie also featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and their children Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Read Here.

