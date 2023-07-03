Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her 'mornings' in LA, poses with husband Gene Goodenough as their twins make cameo in pic

Actor Preity Zinta gave a glimpse of her family's day out in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Preity posted a selfie also featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and their children Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. (Also Read | Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough chat and laugh with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala) Preity Zinta with Gene Goodenough, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Preity shares cute post

In the picture, Preity and Gene were seen on the streets taking a stroll in the morning. The toddlers, seated in their strollers, looked away from the camera. For the outing, Preity wore a black hoodie, pants and a cap. Gene opted for a black T-shirt, shorts and a cap. While Gia was seen in a pink outfit, Jai was dressed in a blue and black outfit.

Fans react to Preity's post

Sharing the picture, Preity captioned it, "Weekend vibe (two hearts emojis)… early mornings… ting." Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "They are growing up now... how fast time flies, blessed." Another person said, "Awwwww... Babies day out." An Instagram user said, “Lots of love Preity... Cutest mom @realpz our Naina of Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

Preity's children

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity's India visit with Gene, Gia and Jai

Recently, Preity visited India with Gene, Gia and Jai in May and travelled to several places. They also visited a temple in Shimla. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Preity had written, “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it.”

She had also added, "Now that I’m a mother it's only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again."

Preity's films

Preity has worked in various Bollywood films such as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-E-Mann, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mission Kashmir and Heroes. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

