Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough chat and laugh with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. See pics

Actor Preity Zinta shared pictures as she and her husband Gene Goodenough met Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a series of photos as they shared a conversation and some laughs. In the first photo, Preity smiled and looked on as Gene Goodenough shook Dalai Lama's hand. In the next few pictures, they talked and laughed as they sat together inside a room. (Also Read | Preity Zinta lights chulha at Shimla home, wins fans over with her simplicity) Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Preity and Gene sat on a couch while Dalai Lama sat on a chair near them. Preity geo-tagged the location as Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. For the meet, Preity wore a black outfit and sandals while Gene opted for a grey T-shirt, denims and sneakers.

Sharing the photos, Preity captioned it, "Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us (folded hands and red heart emojis) #ting."

In another post, Preity shared a selfie as she sat inside her car. The actor held a plate of street food as she smiled and clicked the photo. Though she didn't disclose the location, she wrote, "First stop after landing back (heart eyes emoji) #dahipuri #streetfood #yummy #ting."

Preity regularly shared posts on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video with Prabhsimran Singh as they spoke. She wrote, "A few (hundred emoji)’s were scored this IPL 2023 but this one was very special as it featured one of our youngest players. So proud of @prabhsimran_84 for playing with conviction & dominating the game at a time when we needed it the most. At 22 getting an IPL (100 emoji) is a stunning achievement & I cannot stay calm. Huge congratulations to this super-talented player. The future of Indian cricket is definitely in good hands. Here is a fun conversation with Prabhsimran post the game with Delhi Capitals in Delhi."

Preity has been spending quality time with Gene Goodenough and kids Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough in the mountains. She also posted photos on her social media account. Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to the twins in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON