Preity Zinta lights chulha at Shimla home, wins fans over with her simplicity

Actor Preity Zinta is making the most of her time in the hills with her family. She is currently in Shimla with her husband Gene Goodenough, and their kids Jai and Gia. On Friday, the actor posted pictures from her stay as she tried her hand at using a traditional chulha (oven) used in the hills. Also read: Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough take kids Jai and Gia to Hateshwari Mata temple in Shimla Preity Zinta shared photos of herself lighting a traditional chulha at home.

The photo featured Preity decked up in a salwar suit. She was also wearing a sweater and had her head covered with a scarf. In the photos, she was seen next to the chulha while trying to light the fire and cook.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption, “Re living old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life.”

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans extended love for her simplicity. One of them wrote in the comment section, “This is so so true maam ... Everything revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes ... It's so good to see you like this... You have always taken pride in your roots wherever in the world you go ma'am… That makes us so proud. And one more thing for me to be proud of is being your super junior from CJM Shimla. We look up to you.” “This is amazing, brings back the golden memories of the golden years. I lived some of those days,” added another fan.

Preity was born in Shimla district. She lives in the US and recently returned to India during the Indian Premier League season. She and her family visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Shimla.

Sharing a post about the same on Twitter, Preity wrote, “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”

