Morning brief: After PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, Muslim law board opposes proposed law; and all the latest news

After PM Modi bats for UCC, AIMPLB decides to oppose proposed law more strongly

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the All India Muslim Personal Law Board held an emergency online meeting late on Tuesday evening. Read more

‘Cummins may sit out and hand over captaincy in the latter half of Ashes…’: Gillespie wary of skipper's workload

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie is no stranger to the Ashes or English conditions. Of his 71 Tests, 18 were against England. And after retirement, he has spent most of the last decade as the coach of Yorkshire and Sussex. Read more

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted from show

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had to leave the house after a surprise mid-week eviction took place on the show. Aaliya was nominated along with Jiya Shankar for eviction this week. She is the second contestant to get evicted from show after Puneet Superstar. Read more

Young parents and the toll of stress-related heart attacks: Causes and solutions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stress-related heart attacks are a real concern for young parents who may be juggling multiple roles, such as caring for their children, managing their careers and handling financial pressures but the combination of these stressors, along with lifestyle factors like lack of exercise, poor diet and inadequate sleep, can increase the risk of heart disease and heart attacks. Read more

Katrina Kaif inspired summer picks

Here are few summer dresses inspired by Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON