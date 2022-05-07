Home / India News / Morning brief: Airlines warned against wrong denial of boarding to passengers, and all the latest news
Morning brief: Airlines warned against wrong denial of boarding to passengers, and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Published on May 07, 2022 09:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

DGCA warns airlines against wrong denial of boarding to passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all Indian airlines to provide compensation and facilities to passengers who are denied boarding despite reporting at the airport on time, or in event of flight cancellation or delay. Read more

At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore

At least seven people are feared dead after a huge fire broke out a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Read more

Ukraine targets second Russian warship; Claims to hit ‘Admiral Makarov’

Just weeks after the Russian flagship Moskva missile cruiser was allegedly hit by Neptune anti-ship missiles fired by Ukraine, which ultimately led to its sinking, another Russian warship is believed to have caught fire in the Black sea. Watch here

Manoj Pahwa says his and 'samdhan' Supriya Pathak's families used to go on summer vacations together

After starring as a married couple in Mimi and a mother-son duo in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi in the same year, Manoj Pahwa is back with Supriya Pathak yet again. The two feature in the web series, Home Shanti. Read more

Kareena Kapoor believes 'the world is a yoga mat' as she nails different yoga asanas in new pics, read the benefits

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid fitness enthusiast. A look at her innumerable posts on yoga sessions with celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani and you will agree. Read more

Watch: Daniel Sams bowls incredible last over, defends 8 off 6 balls to script epic heist for Mumbai Indians

Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams bowled one of the best last overs of a match as the Mumbai Indians pacer defended 8 runs off the final over to win a thriller of an IPL match for his side. Read more

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
