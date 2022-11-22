Morning brief: Artillery guns to rockets, army upgrades capability in Ladakh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Artillery guns to rockets, army upgrades capability in Ladakh

The Indian Army is swiftly upgrading its capability in the Ladakh sector with a variety of weapons and systems including artillery guns, swarm drone systems that can carry out offensive missions in enemy territory, longer range rockets, remotely piloted aerial systems and high-mobility protected vehicles, while also pursuing the development of light tanks for mountain warfare, futuristic infantry combat vehicles (FICVs) and buying new carbines, amid the lingering 30-month standoff with the Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials tracking the army’s modernisation said on Monday. Read more

PIL against deletion of voter without intimation: SC issues notices

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond in four weeks to public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the rule that allows a voter to be struck off the electoral roll without any intimation. Read more

EXCLUSIVE - 'I admire Virat Kohli but Suryakumar Yadav is someone I strive to be like': New Zealand's Finn Allen to HT

Two days before he blasted a 16-ball 42 to set the base for New Zealand's crushing win over Australia in the first Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup, Finn Allen did not even know if he was playing that game. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill's no-makeup look with a comfy airport outfit proves simple is the new cool: All pics and videos

Actor Shehnaaz Gill travelled to Dubai recently to attend an awards show. Many big names from the entertainment industry, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Hema Malini, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana, attended the event. Read more

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak says some people relate film more with Ajay Devgn than Mohanlal

Drishyam 2 has had a dream start at the box office. The film has earned ₹65 crore nett across India in its first three days, surpassing the opening weekend collections of all Bollywood films this year except Brahmastra. Read more

