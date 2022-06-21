Morning brief: On Yoga Day, Arvind Kejriwal's 'free Yoga in Delhi' message, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Yoga for free in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Yoga Day message has a Covid connect

Delhi should chase the goal of becoming a healthier city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday morning as International Yoga Day was celebrated in different parts of India and the world. He also offered an option to practice Yoga for free in the national capital, giving the details of ‘Yogshala’. Read more

Light to scattered rain expected in parts of northwest India

Light to scattered rain is expected in parts of northwest India on Tuesday with temperatures likely to hover around 33-35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out: Check out pics here

One can always trust Gen-Z style icon Ananya Panday to slay off-duty wardrobe like a total fashionista. The Gehraiyaan actor may just be a few films old in the industry, but her sartorial statements have already captured a large fan base. Read more

Ashwin missed plane to England after testing positive for Covid-19: BCCI source

Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his India teammates for the rescheduled Test after testing positive for Covid-19, a BCCI source told PTI on Monday. Read more

Yoga Day 2022: Alaya F opens up about her struggle with PCOS: 'It gets so easy to hate your body and call yourself fat'

Actor Alaya F is a fitness junkie and swears by the benefits of yoga. On International Yoga Day, she revealed her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how yoga has helped her to stay fit. Read more

