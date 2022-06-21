‘Yoga for free in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Yoga Day message has a Covid connect
Delhi should chase the goal of becoming a healthier city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday morning as International Yoga Day was celebrated in different parts of India and the world. He also offered an option to practice Yoga for free in the national capital, giving the details of ‘Yogshala’.
“Practicing Yoga for about half an hour everyday reduces stress and risk of diseases,” he said. Speaking about the lessons learnt during Covid, Kejriwal underlined: “Last two years have been particularly difficult. When the third wave had hit the city, we started an experiment. We wanted to see how Yoga will help Covid patients. Our teachers did a great job during the pandemic. They helped about 4,700 Covid patients online perform Yoga.”
“When patients were asked, they all said they were benefitted. Yoga does help in reducing the intensity of the virus.”
The Delhi chief minister further shared details of a program that was started last year. “We made a panel of Yoga Teachers and told people that gather a few people and we will send you a Yoga teacher. I am glad the program is going on well in different parts of the city - at about 546 sites where classes are held. About 17,000 people across age groups take part in these classes.”
The AAP government has made mohalla clinics for better treatment, he said, while asking: “Why should there be a need to go to the hospital?” He shared that he had learn Yoga when he was very young.
“Critics say why should it be taught for free? I learnt it for free and will teach it for free to people.”
In a tweet, the chief minister earlier wrote in Hindi: “Come, let us also be a part of Delhi's Yogashala. If you also want to do Yoga, then gather 20-25 people from your colony and call us on 9013585858, The Delhi government will provide you a Yoga teacher for free. Delhi's Yogashala is for all of you.”
