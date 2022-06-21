On Yoga Day, ITBP troop practice yoga at over 14.5K feet in Himalayas | Videos

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police's troops joined the International Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday as they practised Yoga at high altitudes, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Yoga Day celebrations across the country were kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic Mysuru Palace in Karnataka.

In a video tweeted by the ITBP handle, the ‘himveers’ or snow warriors of the armed forces were seen performing yoga asanas at the height of 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand.

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing Yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/Z32R8huEFr — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

The central armed police force also dedicated a song to the 8th World Yoga day celebrations.

ITBP Jawans dedicate a song on 8th #InternationalDayofYoga-2022. The ITBP personnel have been exemplary in promoting #Yoga by demonstrating various yogasanas at different high altitude Himalayan ranges in Ladakh, HP, Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh over the years. pic.twitter.com/y0FH80f9wO — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

The ITBP also practised yoga at 16,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh, and at 17,000 feet amid snow in Sikkim. 33 Battalion ITBP were seen performing yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati to mark International Yoga Day.

Brahmaputra River: 33rd Battalion ITBP performing Yoga at iconic Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, Assam on 8th

International Day of Yoga.#InternationalDayofYoga #Himveers#IYD2022 pic.twitter.com/8tvqS2gwee — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

Further, the Himveers were also spotted practising yoga at the eastern tip of the nation, ATS, Lohitpur in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister first floated the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and the growing popularity of yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

(With agency inputs)

