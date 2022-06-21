'Ring is forming around Earth': PM Modi on International Yoga Day 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commenced the eighth edition of International Day of Yoga celebrations in Karnataka's Mysuru. Addressing the people of India from the iconic Mysuru Palace, which was once the seat of Wadiyar dynasty, Prime Minister Modi said that Yoga is giving humanity the "hope of a disease-free world". He stressed that Yoga is not just meant for individuals but for the entire humanity. That's why, he said, the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Humanity".

He emphasized that the theme aptly portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"The peace from yoga is not only for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe," the prime minister said.

The assertion, he said, may feel an extreme thought to someone, but our Indian sages have answered this with a simple mantra that the "whole universe starts from our own body and soul."

PM Modi leading the mass demostration of Yoga at Mysuru Palace, Karnataka.

This year's Yoga Day celebration coincides with the celebration of India's 75 years of independence, or "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The extensiveness and acceptance of the Yoga Day, PM Modi said, is the acceptance of "that Amrit emotion" that got energized by the struggle for independence.

"To celebrate this emotion, people are practicing Yoga at 75 historical places of different cities," he added.

International Day of Yoga 2022 saw many new initiatives, including the ‘Guardian Ring’ program, a collaborative exercise between 75 countries and the United Nations along with Indian Missions abroad “to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.” Highlighting the significance of the program, the prime minister said that people all over the world are joining to perform Yoga with the sunrise.

“As the sun is rising, a ring of Yoga is forming around the whole earth with people joining it with its first ray. This is the Guardian Ring of Yoga. These practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance and cooperation,” he said.

People from 75 countries forming the Guardian Ring.

The prime minister then led the mass yoga demonstration at the Mysuru Palace along with over 15,000 participants, which included over 200 special physically challenged children, 100 orphaned children due to Covid-19, 15 transgenders, people with AIDS, and ASHA workers.

The celebrations started with Karnataka’s state anthem followed by opening remarks by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was present at the event along with Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai, among others. Sonowal told the gathering that this year’s theme has designed unique programs to include various sections of the society to celebrate health and heterogeneity.

On the eve of the International Day of Yoga, the Ayush ministry said they were expecting around 25 crore individuals across the country to perform Yoga on Tuesday.

