Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out: Check out pics here

One can always trust Gen-Z style icon Ananya Panday to slay off-duty wardrobe like a total fashionista. The Gehraiyaan actor may just be a few films old in the industry, but her sartorial statements have already captured a large fan base. Her off-the-screen wardrobe is all about mixing elegant and effortless elements together to create a striking fashion moment. Ananya's latest look for an outing in Bandra, Mumbai, is proof of the same. Last night, the star took over the bay in a nude-coloured bustier top and mini skirt set. So, if you need the inspiration to revamp your party wardrobe, this is it.

On Monday, Ananya Panday stepped out in the bay to enjoy a night out. Paparazzi clicked the Khaali Peeli actor dressed in the nude-coloured ensemble. She even posed for the cameras before making her way to her car. Scroll ahead to check out Ananaya's photos and know the details of her jaw-dropping ensemble. (Also Read: Ananya Panday wears ₹2k bralette and skirt for date night with Janhvi, Shanaya)

Ananya Panday steps out in the bay for a night out. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Ananya's ensemble for the night out, the set features a body-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame. The bustier top comes with barely-there straps, a plunging V neckline and deep back, a cropped hem to display her washboard abs, and a gathered tulle overlay.

Ananya teamed the bustier with a skirt that had a matching tulle overlay placed with gathered details, a high-rise waistline and a mini hem length displaying the star's long legs. She styled the nude outfit with nude peep-toe pumps featuring killer high heels, a chain-link silver choker necklace, and a black patterned leather mini bag. (Also Read: Ananya Panday practises the Shirshasana during inversion yoga session in video)

Ananya Panday in a nude bustier top and mini skirt set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Ananya chose to leave her short tresses open in a side parting and styled them with soft curls. Nude pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off Ananya's glam picks with the nude bustier and mini skirt set.

Meanwhile, Ananya's outfit is a perfect option for a night out with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your partner. You can revamp the look by adding a bold red lip, striking makeup elements and statement earrings.

What do you think of Ananya's look?