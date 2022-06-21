Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out: Check out pics here
fashion

Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out: Check out pics here

  • Ananya Panday stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a nude bustier top and mini skirt set. The Gehraiyaan actor took over the bay with her glamorous look.
Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

One can always trust Gen-Z style icon Ananya Panday to slay off-duty wardrobe like a total fashionista. The Gehraiyaan actor may just be a few films old in the industry, but her sartorial statements have already captured a large fan base. Her off-the-screen wardrobe is all about mixing elegant and effortless elements together to create a striking fashion moment. Ananya's latest look for an outing in Bandra, Mumbai, is proof of the same. Last night, the star took over the bay in a nude-coloured bustier top and mini skirt set. So, if you need the inspiration to revamp your party wardrobe, this is it.

On Monday, Ananya Panday stepped out in the bay to enjoy a night out. Paparazzi clicked the Khaali Peeli actor dressed in the nude-coloured ensemble. She even posed for the cameras before making her way to her car. Scroll ahead to check out Ananaya's photos and know the details of her jaw-dropping ensemble. (Also Read: Ananya Panday wears 2k bralette and skirt for date night with Janhvi, Shanaya)

Ananya Panday steps out in the bay for a night out.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday steps out in the bay for a night out. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Ananya's ensemble for the night out, the set features a body-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame. The bustier top comes with barely-there straps, a plunging V neckline and deep back, a cropped hem to display her washboard abs, and a gathered tulle overlay.

Ananya teamed the bustier with a skirt that had a matching tulle overlay placed with gathered details, a high-rise waistline and a mini hem length displaying the star's long legs. She styled the nude outfit with nude peep-toe pumps featuring killer high heels, a chain-link silver choker necklace, and a black patterned leather mini bag. (Also Read: Ananya Panday practises the Shirshasana during inversion yoga session in video)

Ananya Panday in a nude bustier top and mini skirt set.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday in a nude bustier top and mini skirt set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Ananya chose to leave her short tresses open in a side parting and styled them with soft curls. Nude pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off Ananya's glam picks with the nude bustier and mini skirt set.

Meanwhile, Ananya's outfit is a perfect option for a night out with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your partner. You can revamp the look by adding a bold red lip, striking makeup elements and statement earrings.

What do you think of Ananya's look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday
ananya panday
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out