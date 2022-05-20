Ananya Panday practises the Shirshasana during inversion yoga session in new workout video, read its benefits

When Ananya Panday is not busy with a project or shooting for a film, the actor devotes her time hitting the gym to pack in a few minutes of yoga session with her trainer. The star has often credited yoga for helping her stay healthy. She even posts snippets of her workout routine to motivate fans on social media. And her latest video will also inspire you to roll out the yoga mat as soon as possible. Ananya's trainer Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Ananya practising Shirshasana or Yoga Headstand at the gym during an inversion yoga session. Read on to know the benefits of this yoga asana and why you should add it to your routine.

On Thursday, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, known for training Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, posted a video of Ananya doing Shirshasana or Yoga Headstand with her. She captioned the post, "Play time and Styles with this Yogini Ananya Panday." Ananya, dressed in a wine-red sports bra and black tights, nailed the inversion yoga pose. Scroll ahead to watch the video. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's ₹2k bralette and mini skirt for date night with Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is a must-have)

How To Do Shirshasana or Yoga Headstand:

Earlier, Ananya's trainer Anshuka Parwani had posted a video demonstrating the step-by-step process of doing the Shirshasana or Yoga Headstand. You can check out her guide below and then train with a coach to learn to do the yoga asana.

Shirshasana or Yoga Headstand Benefits:

Shirshasana, or Yoga Headstand, is known to relieve stress, increase focus, improve blood flow to the eyes, head and scalp, strengthen shoulders and arms, improve digestion, help flush out the adrenal glands, and decrease fluid build-up in the legs, ankles, and feet. Practising the pose also strengthens the core and deepens and calms the breath.

Shirshasana or Yoga Headstand Precautions:

If you are a beginner, you should learn the asana under the guidance of a trained professional. Additionally, one should always be mindful of the placement of their neck and avoid holding their breath while doing this exercise.

Meanwhile, Ananya has started shooting for her next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Produced by Tiger Baby Film, the movie will star her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she also has Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, Liger.