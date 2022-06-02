Morning brief: Assam CM’s wife dismisses reports of PPE kits scam as ‘unfounded’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Unfounded accusations’: Assam CM’s wife refutes reports of PPE kits scam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Wednesday outrightly refuted allegations of malpractice by a firm owned by her in the supply of PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling the accusations “unfounded”. Read more…

Shanghai claims victory on Covid, US sees Omicron subvariant surge

China was one of the countries that contributed to an overall global Covid surge earlier this year. Months later, the country has now claimed victory on the virus in the financial hub of Shanghai and the capital city of Beijing. Read more…

Kashmir: Over 100 Hindu families flee Valley to escape targeted attacks: Report

More than 100 hindu families have fled Kashmir in the wake of targeted killings by terrorists. Avtar Krishan Bhat, President of a Hindu Kashmiri Pandit colony in Baramulla, told Reuters that around half of the 300 families living in the area had fled since Tuesday. Watch the full video for more

‘Don’t remember a single match in last 6-7 years as coach of India': Shastri bats for radical change in cricket calendar

The addition of the two new teams in IPL did not lead to a longer season this year because of a different format but the number of matches is likely to increase from the next year onwards. Keeping this point in mind, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the IPL may get longer still and bilateral T20 cricket can be done away with. Read more…

The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara and Claudia Doumit on ethnic minorities in films and TV: ‘We have always been butt of the joke’

To call The Boys a violent show would be a massive understatement. The Amazon Prime Video series pushes the boundaries of gore, blood, and the bizarre with each season. Two of the cast members--Karen Fukuhara and Claudia Doumit--sit down for a chat with Hindustan Times about season 3, representation on the show, and how they feel playing powerful women on screen. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra shines in a black bodycon dress and messy hairdo for new shoot, fan says 'Queen'

One can always trust Priyanka Chopra to come through when it comes to her style choices. The Matrix actor has established herself as a global icon and always manages to serve impeccable fashion moments no matter the occasion. Whether she is attending events around the world or just chilling with her husband, Nick Jonas, Priyanka always has an apt look for every moment. Video and pics inside