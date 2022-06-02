Priyanka Chopra shines in a black bodycon dress and messy hairdo for new shoot, fan says 'Queen': Video and pics inside

One can always trust Priyanka Chopra to come through when it comes to her style choices. The Matrix actor has established herself as a global icon and always manages to serve impeccable fashion moments no matter the occasion. Whether she is attending events around the world or just chilling with her husband, Nick Jonas, Priyanka always has an apt look for every moment. So, we didn't expect any less when she starred in a new ad for Bulgari. The star shined in new pictures and videos released on the Italian luxury brand's social media pages, dressed in a black bodycon dress and messy hairdo.

On Wednesday, Bulgari released a video starring Priyanka Chopra dressed in a black midi-length ensemble. The star, who is the global brand ambassador of Bulgari, mixed modern elegance with classy vibes for the shoot. Many fan pages also dropped pictures and videos of Priyanka shooting for the Italian luxury brand on Instagram, and one of them called her 'Queen'. Scroll ahead to see all the snippets. (Also Read: Loved Priyanka Chopra's pale pink jumpsuit to cheer for Nick Jonas at his softball game? It costs ₹21k)

Priyanka's dress for the luxury label comes in a stunning black shade, making it a perfect look for enjoying a night out with your friends or partner. So, don't forget to take your style notes. The ensemble also features a plunging wide neckline, long see-through sleeves, bustier-styled torso, fitted calf-length skirt, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's curves.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with precious jewels from Bulgari, including a choker necklace, statement rings and matching dainty earrings. Additionally, matching pumps with killer high heels and tinted sunglasses rounded off the look.

In the end, Priyanka chose a messy top bun with loose strands of hair sculpting her face, nude brown lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring and on-fleek brows to complete the makeup picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur. They also have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline.