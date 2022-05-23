Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas during his game, shows you can't go wrong with pink in chic jumpsuit: See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas delighted their fans after pictures of their outing started going viral on social media. Today, the couple stepped out in town to attend Nick's softball game. Priyanka, who never misses a chance to support her hubby, accompanied Nick, cheered for him and was also seen sharing some adorable moments with the Jealous singer. Apart from serving couple goals, the actor also dished out summer fashion tips. She proved that one could never go wrong with pink, dressed in a trendy jumpsuit.

On Monday, Priyanka stepped out in the city to accompany Nick to his softball game. Paparazzi clicked the couple at the game, and soon fan pages started sharing the snippets on their accounts. While Nick wore his red and white softball game uniform, Priyanka looked chic in a pale pink jumpsuit and trendy accessories. Scroll ahead to see Nick and Priyanka's photos. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra slays ultimate summer look in graphic top and distressed shorts at Nick Jonas' match: All pics inside)

Priyanka slipped into a pale pink collared jumpsuit to attend the game. It comes with button-down details on the torso, a plunging V neckline, short folded sleeves, raised shoulders, straight-fitted pants with a loose hem, and a bodycon silhouette enhancing the actor's frame.

Priyanka cinched the jumpsuit at the waist with a matching pale pink fabric belt. She teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories, including pink-tinted quirky Lennon sunglasses, an over-the-body bag, and chunky white lace-up sneakers. In the end, Priyanka rounded it all off with a messy half-tied hairdo, nude lip shade and minimal make-up.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had shared a picture with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple posted the first photo of their baby girl on the occasion of Mother's Day as she was in NICU for 100 days. Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first daughter via surrogate. Check out Priyanka's post below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has multiple projects lined up, including Citadel, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me.