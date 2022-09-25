Home / India News / Morning brief: At UN event, India's contribution to global good hailed; all the latest news

Morning brief: At UN event, India's contribution to global good hailed; all the latest news

Published on Sep 25, 2022 09:00 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with world leaders during UNGA summit. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

UN leadership, developing countries hail India’s contribution to global good

“India is a multilateral institution in its own right when it comes to its commitment to humanity… It is not just the fifth largest economy in the world but it is the largest economy in terms…read more.

Robert Vadra's explanation of Dubai stay satisfactory, says court

A Delhi court on Saturday accepted the explanation that businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, provided explaining his Dubai trip…read more.

North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea's military

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul's military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang…read more.

Watch: England dressing room's stunned reaction after Deepti Sharma's 'Mankad' moment completes India's 3rd ODI win

The three-match ODI series between India and England came to a dramatic close on Saturday with the visitors winning the third match by 16 runs. India had only a target of 170 to defend…read more.

Jackie Shroff didn’t mind playing Chunni Lal to Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas: Got to watch Madhuri Dixit perform for 15 days

Usually, ghost stories scare. But Atithi Bhooto Bhava, the new film starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, and Sharmin Sehgal makes one laugh. The romantic comedy stars Jackie…read more.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas wins the crowd at Global Citizen with a cute kiss and quirky style: All pics inside

The Global Citizen Live Festival saw many big names in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra, who hosted the show at New York City's Central Park. Global Citizen is celebrating 10 years…read more.

Passenger gets stuck in gap between train and platform. Watch how he was rescued

An incident of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saving the life of a man who got stuck in the gap between a train and platform was recently posted online. The video has prompted…read more.

priyanka chopra robert vadra north korea jaishankar
