Morning brief: Atiq Ahmad's killers shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’; identified, and all the latest news

Atiq Ahmad's killers shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’; identified: What we know

Policemen attempt to apprehend an assailant who opened fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, Saturday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three killers of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad have been detained and identified. Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by the three men posing as journalists…read more.

Varun Gandhi files defamation case for ‘derogatory’ remarks against his father

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday filed a defamation case in a local court here against a Varanasi man for allegedly making derogatory remarks on his father on Twitter. The Pilibhit MP on Saturday came to the…read more.

At least 26 killed, over 100 injured in Sudan clashes between army, paramilitary force

Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. The country’s…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Kohli gives death stare to Ganguly moments before RCB's win, DC director ignores handshake

The Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly episode that shook world cricket more than a year back is secret to none. The entire row had started after Kohli was removed from captaincy in ODI cricket. Kohli had stepped down from...read more.

Priyanka Chopra plays with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, from his recent concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Taking to…read more.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other as they serve glamour in new photoshoot: See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Priyanka came to support her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, at the event. Pictures and videos of Priyanka enjoying her husband…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON