Morning brief: Banks prepare ahead of 2,000 note-swap process from today, and all the latest news

HT News Desk
May 23, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Banks gear up as exchange process for 2k notes starts today

Anticipating a rush to swap 2,000 currency notes for smaller denominations on Tuesday, banks will have dedicated counters, people to manage queues and enough inventory of lower denomination banknotes, officials said on Monday. Read more

Gulshan Devaiah on dating reports of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Kuch toh hai, I wish well for them

Actor Gulshan Devaiah grabbed all attention when he didn’t shy away from teasing his friend, actor Vijay Varma. Read more

UK dentist takes grandma on Paris trip, leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming gesture by a UK-based dentist, Dr Usama Ahmed, has been winning hearts online. You may ask, what is it? Read more

Blackpink's Jennie debuts at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in custom Chanel dress for premiere of The Idol. Watch

The member of the K-Pop girl group Blackpink, Jennie Kim, known as Jennie, debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Read more

Shubman Gill, Pujara ignored as only 4 Indians make Ravi Shastri's best combined India-Australia Test XI

IPL 2023 is nearing its end. The league games are done and dusted. And the playoffs begin from Tuesday onwards in Chennai. Read more

HT News Desk

