Morning brief: Biden calls Putin ‘war criminal’ over actions in Ukraine, and all the latest news

Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ as Russia says mission ‘going to plan’

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a war criminal while announcing an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. Russia said the comments were "unforgivable" as it insisted that the war in Ukraine was "going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks. Read more…

CBI names ex-Defence Secretary, former Air Vice Marshal in AgustaWestland case

AgustaWestland case - CBI files supplementary chargesheet against ex-Defence Secretary & 4 IAF personnel. SK Sharma served as Joint Secretary in Defence Ministry when the deal was being thrashed out. After serving as Defence Secretary (2011-2013), SK Sharma was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General. Watch the video for more

'They tried a lot but…': Former BCCI selector on why Tendulkar, Ganguly, Laxman and Dravid struggled in IPL and T20s

In 2007, when the Indian team for the inaugural T20 World Cup was announced, the star-studded trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid went missing from the list. All three had collectively decided that T20 cricket is a young man's game and that the team would be better off without them for the ICC tournament in South Africa. And in hindsight, the decision couldn’t have been more correct. Read more…

Deep Water movie review: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas shine in Adrian Lyne’s comeback thriller about toxic marriage

An Adrian Lyne adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith crime novel, starring ex-lovers Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas sounds like a winning combination from the start. Lyne is best-known for his erotic films to which he brings a degree of solemnity and psychological insight usually not found in the genre. This is his first film in 20 years. Read more…

Nora Fatehi in yellow saree and shimmering bralette takes over Mumbai like a stunning ethnic queen

Actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting out of her vanity van and walking to a shoot location in Film City, Mumbai. The star draped herself in a lightly embellished yellow saree for the shoot and turned into a stunning ethnic queen. The Dilbar Girl has favoured the six yards on several occasions and given her fans some gorgeous sartorial moments. And this look of Nora definitely takes the top position. Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

