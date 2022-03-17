Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ as Russia says mission ‘going to plan’
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a war criminal while announcing an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. Russia said the comments were "unforgivable" as it insisted that the war in Ukraine was "going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks.
Citing the reports of doctors and patients being held hostage by Russian troops in Ukraine’s Mariupol, Biden told a press briefing that the “world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price.”
The new package announced for Ukraine includes drones, anti-armour and anti-aircraft systems.
"More will be coming as we source additional stocks of equipment that ... we are ready to transfer," Biden said.
"He (Putin) is a war criminal," he later told reporters.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the comment was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", according to state-run Tass news agency.
Biden’s announcement came hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea to US Congress to send more help for its fight against Russia. In a live-video speech, Zelensky summoned memories of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks as lawmakers stood and cheered.
“Remember Pearl Harbor? ... Remember September 11?” Zelensky asked. “Our country experiences the same every day right now.”
Zelensky told the American lawmakers: “I call on you to do more.”
Putin, meanwhile, said he would discuss neutral status for Ukraine at peace talks and that what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize the country was "going to plan". Russia is yet to capture any of Ukraine’s largest cities following its invasion on February 24 even as its troops continued bombardments of besieged cities.
