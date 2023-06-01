Morning brief: BJP leader reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'Guru Nanak went to Thailand' remark, and all the latest news

On Rahul Gandhi's 'Guru Nanak went to Thailand', BJP leader says, 'How much...'

BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa countered Rahul Gandhi's statement that Guru Nanak went to Thailand and asked where the Congress leader came across this information. "How much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity? Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?" Sirsa tweeted. Read more

Rafale jets conduct exercise in strategic Indian Ocean region

An Indian Air Force strike force of four Rafale fighter jets took off from the Hasimara airbase in West Bengal, outmanoeuvred a “large engagement force” of hostile warplanes, and carried out a precision strike against a “high value” target in the strategic Indian Ocean region (IOR) in an exercise that showcased the air force’s capability to “strike far and strike hard,” officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Read more

Khaps to hold mahapanchayat today amid wrestlers’ protest

Representatives of khaps or clan-based groups from outfits in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi will meet in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests by India’s top wrestlers against sexual harassment, senior community leaders said, the first signs of a new mobilisation to back the protracted stir. Read more

'He has a bright future when it comes to...': Wasim Akram's massive prediction for India star after IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed the rise and rise of superstar Shubman Gill. Fresh from smashing multiple centuries for India in the international arena, opener Gill spearheaded the batting charge of Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023. Read more

When R Madhavan's supportive wife Sarita was ready to move into 1BHK if his film failed

In the last decade, R Madhavan has turned both producer and director. The actor, who turns 53 on June 1, shared in an old interview how he faced difficult times when he was producing bilingual film Saala Khadoos. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor channels glam icon vibes in two beauteous gowns, serves the perfect sangeet night look: See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor delighted her followers recently by dropping a photo dump on her official Instagram account. The star is known for sharing several behind-the-scene pictures from her day-to-day life on sets or while chilling at home with her favourite people. Read more

